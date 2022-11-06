Anna Marie Goodson, 60, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Anna Marie Goodson, age 60, of Star Lake passed away on November 4, 2022 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Anna was born on April 8, 1962 in Syracuse to Ronald and Ricky (Cascanett) Wing. Later, Anna was adopted by her step father, Richard Goodson. She attended Henngerier High School in Syracuse. Anna had been a home health aid and worked in several restaurants before becoming disabled. Anna loved her animals and enjoyed coloring, working in her garden and watching crime shows.

She is survived by her mother, Ricky Redhead, companion, Ricky Lashua, sons, Mario Mendoza and Justin Valerio, and siblings, Roger Goodson, Sarah and Ron Hoveln, Tina Brossoit, Ron Goodson, and her step sister, Shelly Goodson.

Anna is predeceased by an infant son, Adam Mendoza; her father, her adopted father, Richard Goodson and her step father, Robert Redhead.

