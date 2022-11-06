Barbara N. Phillips, 85, of Watertown passed away Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara N. Phillips, 85, of Watertown passed away Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home.

Barbara was born in Chazy June 19, 1937, daughter of Herman and Jane Bosley Neverett. She was an honor graduate from St. John’s Academy, Plattsburgh in 1955. In 1959 she received her B. S. degree with a major in Nurse-Teacher Education from SUNY Teacher’s College, Plattsburgh. She did graduate work at Bridgewater (MA) State College for Teachers, SUNY Potsdam, and SUNY Plattsburgh. Barbara received Permanent Certification as a public school teacher of Biology and General Science from NYS Education Dept. in 1979.

On March 14, 1959 she married Burt W. Phillips, Jr. at St. Andrew’s Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. John Kennedy officiating.

Barbara worked as a registered nurse at The House of the Good Samaritan, as an infirmary nurse at SUNY Oswego, and part time as an office nurse for several Oswego area physicians. In 1962 the couple moved to Watertown. In 1968 she went back to work and was a school nurse at several Watertown schools. Barbara began teaching 7th grade science at Case Junior High School in 1976 and retired from the Watertown City School District in 1992.

Barbara was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She was a member of many teachers organizations, including Watertown Education Assoc., Watertown High School Retired Teachers Assoc., Case Junior Retired Teachers Assoc., NYS United Teachers, NYS Retired Teachers Assoc., College Women’s Club, and National Education Assoc. She was a member of Kiwanis Club of Watertown. Barbara enjoyed traveling, genealogy, quilting, knitting, was an avid reader, and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Burt, Barbara is survived by her four children, Burt W. Phillips III and wife Teresa, Baldwinsville, Beth P. Thesier and husband Joseph, Watertown, Bridgette C. Keenan and husband Patrick, Watertown, and Bernadette M. Gerbe and husband Charles, Grove City, PA; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren with one on the way; three siblings, Henry Neverett and wife Suzanne, New Bern, NC, Patricia Smith, Goldsboro, NC, and Kenneth Neverett and wife Pamela, Saratoga; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her great grandson, Noah Aaron Greene, and brother-in-law, Ret. Major Jerry Smith.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Barbara’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to NNY Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, designated for the Barbara and Burt Phillips Education Scholarship.

