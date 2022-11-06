David Compo, 48, of Croghan

David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.

Born in Carthage on April 27, 1974, the son of Vernon & Carol Buck Compo, he graduated from Beaver River High School with the Class of 1992. He married Jody Mooney on June 21, 2003, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. He was formerly employed as a Machine Operator by Climax Manufacturing in Lowville.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding wheelers and snowmobiles. He also had a passion for cars & trucks. On summer days he enjoyed cruising in his car.

He is survived by his wife, Jody and his parents, Vernon & Carol, along with his children; Dillon, Jayden and Lyla. Also surviving are his brothers, Michael and Timothy Compo, a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many loving friends.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, on Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 PM. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, prior to the service, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 12th from 1pm-5pm at the Lowville VFW. Food donations can be dropped off Friday, November 11th after 1:00 pm or Saturday morning after 10:00 am.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Central New York Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://supporting.afsp.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.