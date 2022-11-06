Gene L. Love, 87, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Love passed away suddenly at his home on Friday (November 4, 2022). (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gene L. Love, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held on Tuesday (November 8, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Love passed away suddenly at his home on Friday (November 4, 2022).

Surviving is his wife Margie; a son Dean and Rebecca Love of Virginia; a stepdaughter Lucinda Ganz of Ogdensburg and grandchildren Amber Love of Virginia; Steffanie Love of Georgia, Quincy Howell of Florida and Marcellus Howell of Georgia.

His son Patrick Love, daughter Monique Love-Howell, his three brothers Jerry, Raymond, and Robert Love and his sister Sally Meeker predeceased him.

Gene was born on June 24, 1935 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Roy Love and Mary Velosie. He graduated from the George Hall Trade School in Ogdensburg and enlisted in the United States Airforce working in communications maintaining sophisticated communication and surveillance systems from which he retired in 1984.

His first marriage to Sylva Droste ended and he was then remarried to Margie M. Frederick in 1980. The couple have owned and operated a small business in the North Country Neighbors Flea Market in Potsdam for the past 23 years specializing in coins and jewelry. Gene also enjoyed hunting and fishing in the North Country in his spare time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences, fond memories and sympathy can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

