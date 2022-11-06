Lawrence Michael Dance, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This missive is to note the passing of my youngest brother, Lawrence Michael Dancer, former honored Sergeant of the U.S Army, friend, and loving father.

He has joined his elder brother James, father, Kenneth Sr., and mother, Ann, all of Watertown, NY, beyond the veil.

He is survived by his grieving elder siblings Kenneth and Stephanie in the Bronx, NY, and his bereaved daughter Mikáela Yma of Watertown.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, November 9th from 5-7 pm at Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, followed by a time of remembrance at 7 pm.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

