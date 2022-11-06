Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport.

This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation.

The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express, and Southern Airways Express.

Massena Town Supervisor Sue Bellor says the airlines themselves will have to pay for some of their own services if they want to fly out of Massena.

“We’re in the North Country, so they got to be able to provide us with a deicer, because we only have two people working at the airport, so we can’t be deicing a larger plane. They’d have to be able to fly in their own deicing equipment,” said Bellor.

Currently, Boutique Air connects passengers to Boston and Baltimore.

