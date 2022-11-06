Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid

Massena International Airport
Massena International Airport(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport.

This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation.

The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express, and Southern Airways Express.

Massena Town Supervisor Sue Bellor says the airlines themselves will have to pay for some of their own services if they want to fly out of Massena.

“We’re in the North Country, so they got to be able to provide us with a deicer, because we only have two people working at the airport, so we can’t be deicing a larger plane. They’d have to be able to fly in their own deicing equipment,” said Bellor.

Currently, Boutique Air connects passengers to Boston and Baltimore.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in...
Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed
Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
Willis Baughman
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at...
Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, of Hermon

Latest News

For those with an empty stomach and a charitable spirit, Watertown’s Salvation Army was the...
Watertown’s Salvation Army hosts annual pancake breakfast
The General Brown Lions were in search of a return trip to the Dome as they met Cazenovia in...
Saturday Sports: General Brown Football punches ticket to the Dome
Saturday Sports: General Brown Football punches ticket to the Dome
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors