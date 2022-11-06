Saturday Sports: General Brown Football punches ticket to the Dome

CICERO, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions were in search of a return trip to the Dome as they met Cazenovia in the Section 3 Class C semifinals at Cicero North Syracuse.

Aiden McManaman sets up the first score of the game with a 61 yard run, setting up the Lions at the 10.

Seamus Devine will take it in from 3 yards out for the touchdown.

McMananman adds the 2 point conversion as the Lions go on top 8-0.

The General Brown defense flexing its muscles as Brook McManaman takes care of the ball carrier.

Armondo Okezi then recovers a Cazenovia fumble.

In the second quarter, Gabe Malcolm breaks through the line for a 40 yard touchdown jaunt, now 14-0 Lions on top.

With the score 14-6 General Brown, it’s Malcolm again, this time on a 63 yard run setting up the Lions next score.

Malcolm takes it in from 3 yards out for the touchdown and then adds the two point conversion: 22-6 General Brown.

Now in the 4th quarter, the score 22-14 Lions, but Cazenovia will tie it up as JP Hoak connects with Jack Byrnes on a 26 yard pass play.

Hoak then hits Brayden Weismore for the 2 points, tying the game with just over five minutes left at 22 a piece.

The Lions have an answer as Kaleb Natali runs it in from 6 yards out for the touchdown. With the two point conversion, its 30-22 General Brown.

It was Cazenovia with one final chance to tie it back up, but Gabe Malcolm plays the deflection to perfection for the interception. General Brown defeats Cazenovia 30-22.

Up north in Gouverneur, the Wildcats hosted St. Lawrence Central for the Section 10 Class C championship.

The game’s first drive culminated on Holden Stowell’s quarterback keep. 6-0 Gouverneur.

Then it was Stowell on the handoff to Vincent Thomas on a 15-yard touchdown sweep. 14-0 Wildcats.

Next, Gage Cornell on a one-yard dive expands the Gouverneur lead to 22-0.

On a Larries’ punt attempt, Gouverneur’s Alex Ordway recovers in the end zone for another touchdown.

Wildcats roll to a 65-8 win.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Cross Country Championships hosted by Salmon River at Cedarview Golf Course, Malone won Class B, beating Massena 19-34.

Norwood-Norfolk captured Class C with 26 points, following by Salmon River, Canton, Potsdam and Gouverneur.

And in Class D, Brushton-Moira becomes champion as the lone complete team.

Leading all runners was the Flyers’ Dominic Fiacco in a time of 16:58, followed by Malone’s Watson Chodat, Norwood-Norfolk’s Anthony Fiacco, teammate Lance Bradley and Salmon River’s Gunner Mitchell

In the Section 10 Girls’ Cross Country Championships hosted by Salmon River at Cedarview Golf Course, Malone won Class B over incomplete Massena.

Norwood-Norfolk took the Class C title with 21 points, followed by Canton and Gouverneur.

And in Class D, Brushton-Moira is champion as the lone complete team.

Individual finishers include the Flyers’ Sharon Colbert set the pace at a time of 20:05, followed by teammate Madison Carista, Norwood Norfolk’s Rachel Hewey was third, Canton’s Bennett Schmitt was fourth and Bears’ teammate Grace McDonough was 5th.

At the Section 3 Cross Country championships in Verona, South Lewis’ Brynn Bernard would finish 1st and Greta Kuhl of Beaver River placed 5th in Class D.

South Lewis would win the Class D title and Beaver River finished 2nd.

In Class C, Annabelle Renzi of South Jeff finished 2nd and teammate Carley Worden was 3rd. South Jeff finished 2nd as a team in Class C.

On the boys’ side, Conner Zehr of Beaver River finished 2nd and MacCoy Maciejko of South Lewis placed 4th in Class D. South Lewis finished 2nd as a team in Class D and Beaver River placed 3rd.

In men’s college basketball from JCC, the Cannoneers opened their 2022-23 season against Bryant and Stratton.

In the 1st half, Jeremiah Smith dishes to Kristan Lewis for the lay-in, tying the game.

Then it was Shamell Pounds dropping the pullup jumper to put the Cannoneers up 2.

Off the inbounds, Isaiah Lemon kisses 2 off glass, knotting the game at 8.

Ponds drives the lane for the basket, but Bryant and Stratton goes on to nip JCC 69-65.

Also at JCC, the Lady Cannoneers opened their 2022-23 season, hosting UConn Avery Point in the Cannoneer Classic.

In the 1st quarter, it was Kalyna Bryant with the strong move down low to put JCC up 2.

Emily Farrand finishes the fast break: Lady Cannoneers up 4.

Off the inbounds, it’s Gabrielle Morley with the lay-in and JCC is up by 2.

Torie Moore finishes the fast break as JCC rolls past UConn Avery Point 86-54.

On the ice, St. Lawrence hosted RIT in ECAC action.

Former Saints Men’s Hockey Coach Joe Marsh dropping the ceremonial first puck.

It was scoreless in the 1st when Taylor Lum scores off the scramble in front: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

In the 3rd period, same score as Aly McLeod goes 5 hole: 2-0.

The Lady Saints go on to blank RIT 3-0.

