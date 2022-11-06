Watertown’s Salvation Army hosts annual pancake breakfast

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For those with an empty stomach and a charitable spirit, Watertown’s Salvation Army was the place to stop by on Sunday.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, the Salvation Army hosted it’s annual pancake breakfast.

For a small price, guests were treated to all-you-can-eat pancakes, French Toast, and sausage as well as some live music.

As predicted by Salvation Army leadership, turnout was much more in line with the breakfast’s pre-pandemic numbers amid loosened COVID restrictions. Captain Dominic Nicoll says the Salvation Army couldn’t have pulled the event off without its volunteers.

“It’s granddaughters, it’s nieces, it’s nephews. Sons and Daughters. They just come and they get involved. They hop straight in and help us serve anybody that comes for a meal. It’s a great day,” said Captain Nicoll.

All of the money raised from the event helps with programming throughout the year.

If you missed this one, keep an eye out for other fundraisers hosted by the Salvation Army throughout the holiday season.

