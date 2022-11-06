Watertown’s Salvation Army hosts annual pancake breakfast

For those with an empty stomach and a charitable spirit, Watertown’s Salvation Army was the...
For those with an empty stomach and a charitable spirit, Watertown’s Salvation Army was the place to stop by on Sunday.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For those with an empty stomach and a charitable spirit, Watertown’s Salvation Army was the place to stop by on Sunday.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, the Salvation Army hosted it’s annual pancake breakfast.

For a small price, guests were treated to all-you-can-eat pancakes, French Toast, and sausage as well as some live music.

As predicted by Salvation Army leadership, turnout was much more in line with the breakfast’s pre-pandemic numbers amid loosened COVID restrictions. Captain Dominic Nicoll says the Salvation Army couldn’t have pulled the event off without its volunteers.

“It’s granddaughters, it’s nieces, it’s nephews. Sons and Daughters. They just come and they get involved. They hop straight in and help us serve anybody that comes for a meal. It’s a great day,” said Captain Nicoll.

All of the money raised from the event helps with programming throughout the year.

If you missed this one, keep an eye out for other fundraisers hosted by the Salvation Army throughout the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in...
Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed
Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
Willis Baughman
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at...
Gladys Jean Fifield Hall, 40, of Hermon

Latest News

Massena International Airport
Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid
The General Brown Lions were in search of a return trip to the Dome as they met Cazenovia in...
Saturday Sports: General Brown Football punches ticket to the Dome
Saturday Sports: General Brown Football punches ticket to the Dome
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors