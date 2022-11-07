116th Assembly District candidates make final push before Election Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election Day is Tuesday and voters will decide who will represent them in the 116th Assembly District.

Candidates Susan Duffy and Scott Gray want to represent the district that includes Watertown, Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam and Massena.

Duffy lost the Republican primary in June, but chose to stay on the ballot under the Conservative line, saying she is “the people’s candidate.”

“There’s a reason that my following has grown. I post a video and within a matter of days, I have thousands of people following it. I have people calling me and telling me they’re voting for the very first time in years because they hear my message and they share my message. This is not a victory I will win alone. It’s going to be we the people when we do this and we’re going to be sending a very large message to career politicians,” she said.

Gray, who ran twice unsuccessfully for state Assembly, was recently chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. He says his experience working in local government is his strongest asset.

“My time in office gives me a quick understanding. I’m a quick study in terms of issues that are facing different communities. I think we’ll just blend right in and be able to address some of the needs that are up in St. Lawrence County,” he said.

When it comes to crime, both Duffy and Gray say that there are many issues that need to be addressed in Albany.

“We have to look at what we’re doing and it shouldn’t be an issue about money, it should be an issue about the severity of the crime and making sure that we’re protecting our communities by putting these people in jail and holding them to make sure they don’t go out and hurt someone else,” said Duffy.

“It’s just, you know, feel like we’re just spinning our wheels because we’re not really detaining these people. We’re sending them out and then they’re committing additional crimes, so it really feels like it’s reached a point of frustration,” said Gray.

Both candidates continue to campaign for the seat being vacated by Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, who is running unopposed for state senate as state Senator Patty Ritchie retires.

