Chimes ring out across Sackets, thanks to volunteers

Volunteers keep the chimes chiming atop the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor.
Volunteers keep the chimes chiming atop the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Every day the village of Sackets Harbor is treated to charming chimes, thanks to a group of bell ringers.

The United Presbyterian Church has had the 10 chimes since 1900 but for many years their clappers stayed still — until recently.

“It seems that with the new interest in the tower and restoring the tower, people in the community wanted to hear the bells and people in the community were interested in playing,” said Janet Quinn, who co-chairs the Clock Bell Restoration Project.

Affectionately called the Volunteer Ding Dongs, about a dozen chimers climb the tower to work on their tunes.

“There’s only 10 bells and so it’s a limited amount of music we can play so we choose whatever music happens to have that range of notes,” Patti Stephens said.

Like hymns. There’s nursery rhymes. And classic hits.

“We are going to play Sloop John B., which is one of our favorite tunes,” said Lizz Smith, who was playing the chimes with her husband, Tim.

The church is undergoing a cosmetic and structural restoration, but these chimers are part of a cultural restoration — keeping the bells tolling 120 years later.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
For some North Country shoppers, Christmas came a little early this year.
Getting holiday shopping out of the way at craft fairs and Christmas Shops
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay

Latest News

The championship game of the Cannoneer Classic took place Sunday afternoon at the McVean...
Sunday Sports: Jamestown C.C. takes the Cannoneer Classic Championship
Fire Truck
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire
On Saturday, Watertown held it’s 21st annual fall tree planting event. This year’s target for...
Volunteers aim to beautify Watertown one tree at a time
Massena International Airport
Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid