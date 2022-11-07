Contractor accused of defrauding clients

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown contractor is accused of not doing work he was paid for.

State police say they arrested 34-year-old Cameron Hasner on a warrant issued after a 21-count indictment.

He’s accused of defrauding several people in Jefferson and other counties by paying for goods and services with bad checks and not doing work he was hired for.

Hasner was charged Monday with:

- Four counts of third-degree grand larceny

- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

- Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession stolen property

- Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

- Three counts of petit larceny

- One count each of first- and second-degree scheme to defraud

- One count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

- Five counts of issuing a bad check

He was being held in Jefferson County jail awaiting his arraignment in county court.

