Dig the fall jacket back out of the closet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A breezy morning will turn into a windy afternoon.

Wind gusts could be in the 25 to 35 mph range.

It won’t warm up much. Some places started the day in the 50s. Highs will end up in the mid- to upper 50s.

Keeping the temperatures down and bringing those winds is a cold front that’s sliding through the area.

On the plus side, we’ll have clear, blue skies.

Winds subside toward evening, but it gets chilly overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday is Election Day, and we hold on to cooler temperatures. It will be sunny with highs only in the mid-40s. So, grab a coat if you’re heading out to vote.

It will be sunny again on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.It will be partly sunny and in the upper 60s on Veterans Day.

Saturday will be in the mid-50s. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-40s.

