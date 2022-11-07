Gene W. Duncan, 86, of Lowville

Gene W. Duncan, 86, died on Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022 at home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gene W. Duncan, 86, died on Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022 at home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Gene was born on October 9, 1936 at home in Glen Haven, WI. He was raised on the family farm with no electricity until after he joined the U.S. Army in 1953.

Gene went to a one room school house through the 8th grade at which time he went to high school in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Gene came to New York while serving in the Army at Camp Drum during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1957.

Gene worked at the U.S. Geo Survey before going to work for Niagara Mohawk where he worked for over 35 years, retiring in 1992. He married Linda in 1990.

He is predeceased by his parents James and Leila and his older brother, Gerald.

Besides his wife Linda, he is survived by his two sons, Jeffery (Colleen) of Glenfield; James (Danielle) of Southern Pines, NC; his daughter, Darci Waite of Lowville; two stepsons, Kevin Burghardt and Jeffery (Kathleen) Burghardt both of Syracuse; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and two step grandchildren.

Before his health failed him he enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and golf. Gene got a hole in one, in 1999 while wintering in Florida. He was a member of the 4-Links Hunting Club for over 40 years. He also was a member of Lowville American Legion Post #162 and Elks Lodge 2661, Lake Placid, Florida.

Per Gene’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private family burial will be held.

Memorials in Gene’s name may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367

The family would like to thank Lewis County Hospice for their compassion and support at their time of need.

