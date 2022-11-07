Jefferson County SPCA: Waylon

Jefferson County SPCA
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waylon is a sweetheart who would do best in a home with no other dogs.

Jefferson County SPCA board member Kim Couch says the 6-year-old is energetic and needs to be taught a few boundaries.

She also talked about Pets for Patriots, a program the SPCA has to match up hard-to-adopt pets with service members or veterans.

There’s a link at jeffersoncountyspca.org to apply for the program and learn more about it.

That’s also where you can check out available pets, along with the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also stop by the shelter or call 315-782-3260.

