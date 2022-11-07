Joan M. McVoy, 81, of Castorland

Joan M. McVoy, 81, longtime resident of Castorland, passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. McVoy, 81, longtime resident of Castorland, passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville.

She is survived by her two children, Susan (Greg) Kulzer of Lowville; Michael McVoy of Glenfield; two granddaughters, Heather Young and fiancé Sylvia Strong of Springfield, OH, and Jessica Young of Cortland, NY; and her very special great-granddaughter Madison Griep; a sister, Nancy Warren of Russellville, AR; her sister-in-law, Sandra Bush of Lowville; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband, Gerald who passed away on February 12, 2014; her brother, Richard P. Bush and brother-in-law, Charles Warren.

Joan was born on January 14, 1941 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Ambrose and Alice (Dauksa) Bush and graduated from Lowville Academy. On May 20, 1961, she married Gerald McVoy at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville. Joan worked at Fiber Products Research Center in Beaver Falls, then Climax Manufacturing Company in Castorland as a switchboard operator, then as a personnel clerk, retiring in 1987.

Joan was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. She was a former member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society. Joan was a member of Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the hospital gift shop for many years. She also served as an Election Inspector.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County Health System Residential Health Care Facility, Attn: Activities Department, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Upstate New York Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620.

Joan’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the 4th floor nursing home staff that treated her with kindness and compassion during her stay there. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

