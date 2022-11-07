Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory

Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg.

The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue.

Officials say there’s a loss of water pressure, meaning there’s a chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter drinking water.

The city urges residents in the neighborhood to boil their water or use bottled water until further notice.

Once water service is restored, officials say samples will be collected to confirm the water is safe to drink, which will take a few days.

More information

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
Fire Truck
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire

Latest News

Michael Snow
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student
Leaf bags
Watertown temporarily suspends brush, yard waste collection
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling
WWNY
Student organizes spaghetti dinner fundraiser