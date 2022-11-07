Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg.

The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue.

Officials say there’s a loss of water pressure, meaning there’s a chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter drinking water.

The city urges residents in the neighborhood to boil their water or use bottled water until further notice.

Once water service is restored, officials say samples will be collected to confirm the water is safe to drink, which will take a few days.

