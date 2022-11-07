Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

Police lights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October.

State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.

The trooper pulled Smith over, but Smith drove off as the officer was getting out of his vehicle.

The trooper followed Smith’s vehicle with his emergency lights on, but it didn’t stop. The pursuit continued through the towns of Burke and Constable and was ended by police at the intersections of state routes 122 and 37.

Troopers had identified Smith when he made a U-turn during the pursuit and contacted him later.

He turned himself in on Friday and charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, along with several traffic violations.

He was ticketed and released.

