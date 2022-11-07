Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A duplex apartment building on Academy Street in Watertown was the scene of a fire Sunday morning.

Watertown fire officials say they were called to 935 Academy Street just before 11 AM and found the downstairs apartment filled with smoke.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly with damage sustained to just one bedroom in the downstairs unit.

All occupants were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross says it they are helping 3 adults and 6 a year old child.

The apartment will be reoccupied after repairs are made.

The cause is under investigation.

