Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Co. Rt 47, Carthage, passed away early Friday morning, November 4,2022 at Carthage Area Hospital following a brief illness.

Rita was born July 19,1955 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth (Stevens) Garvin. She was a 1973 graduate of Copenhagen Central School and later attended Canton. She was previously married to Michael Romeo. Rita was a server, working her entire life in the food service industry. She worked for family-owned businesses including Shuler’s Restaurant and retiring at Fairgrounds Inn Watertown.

Rita loved the changing of the seasons, taking car rides to see all the fall colors, and then particularly the springtime where she would visit local greenhouses and pick out flowers for her gardens. This was always an annual Mother’s Day tradition that she looked forward to every season. She also loved watching all the birds out her windows eating from the multiple bird feeders she always kept full. Rita also enjoyed keeping up with her “Stories” on television and a good visit with small talk to keep up with the newest and latest.

Rita’s greatest accomplishment was her two sons which she cherished with all her heart. She was their number one supporter and their voice of reason. She loved celebrating holidays and spending time with her five grandchildren that she loved dearly.

She is survived by her two sons and a daughter-in-law: Austin (Alana) Romeo of Watertown and Shawn Romeo of Watertown, her grandchildren, Chase, Sage, Kane, Ryan and Olivia, her companion, Gary Gruner of Carthage, four sisters: Mary Jo Garvin of Seattle, WA, Margaret (Herb) Gould of Rutland, Kathleen “Fran” (Jerry) Kirch of Rutland and Diane (Dennis) Maltz of Alabama and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Ruth Garvin and her two brothers, Pat and Michael Garvin.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11 in Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown. Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, 518 State Street, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

