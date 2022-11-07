Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls died at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022 while under the loving care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls died at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022 while under the loving care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care.

A service will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton with Deacon Pat Lavine officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in the Spring of 2023.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Born October 7, 1937 in Ogdensburg, NY he was a son of the late Howard D. and Agnes A. (Rutherford) Scott and graduated Canton High School in 1955. He then enlisted in the Army Reserves, serving seven years.

Bob married Marietta C. “Mary” Collins Durkin on December 31, 1984 at the couple’s home in Hannawa Falls. He was previously married to Myrna J. Watson. They were married on Memorial Day in 1959 in Lockport, NY. The marriage ended in 1974.

Bob was owner of Scott Ford, Inc in Potsdam for 39 years and later Scott’s Auto Center. He was also an active member of Stillwater Hunting Club; Elks Club; Potsdam Chamber of Commerce; Potsdam Auto Dealers Assoc.; Center Riding Club; Potsdam Town & Country Club and served on Evergreen Cemetery Board for a short time.

Bob enjoyed a long and happy life with his family. He passed on his love of horses to his daughter and spent many days riding the trails near his house in Hannawa, at Stillwater Hunting Club and Otter Creek with her; as well as acting as her proud and attentive groom at many horse shows when she was younger. After retirement, he and Mary enjoyed active winters in Florida, playing golf and tearing up the dance floor at the Blue Heron at TGO in Titusville. Bob could tell you the date of any event by recalling the year make and model of which ever Ford/Lincoln/Mercury automobile he happened to be driving at the time. He enjoyed many a hunting season, and subsequent poker games, first at Stillwater, and later at the cabin he shared with his daughter, or with his daughter, on her farm. He sincerely believed “A job worth doing, was worth doing right” and he instilled that belief in his daughter and grandchildren. He was notorious as “the King of the One Liners”, or as his grandchildren fondly refer to them, “Bobisms”. He was always the life of the party and he will be fondly remembered by all for his endless sense of humor, his zest for living life to the fullest, and his devotion to his family.

Surviving are his wife “Mary” of Hannawa Falls; a daughter Tamara L.S. Chambers and husband Steven J. of Potsdam; five grandchildren Chelsea Rae Chambers of Charlottesville, VA, Matthew Steven Samuel Chambers and wife Kaylyn of Guilderland, NY, Allyssa Tamara Chambers of Waterford, NY, Shanielle Bobbi-Lynn Kilgore and husband Garrett of Potsdam, and Brayden Robert Howard Chambers of Guilderland, NY; four great-granddaughters Raylynn Christine Kilgore, McKenna Jean Kilgore, Addison Mae Clark and Emma Margaret Chambers; step-daughter Sherri Fisher and husband William of Albany; step-grandchildren Alexandra Nicole Fisher, Benjamin William Fisher and Victoria Leigh Fisher of Albany; sister-in-law Joanne Scott of Canton; two nephews David and Rick Scott; and feline companion “Baby”.

Bob was predeceased by a son, Raymond Watson Scott; brother Ronald L. Scott; and a step-son Ricky Steven Durkin.

Bob’s care and arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.