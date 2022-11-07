Scalloped chicken dinner helps Malawi Early Literacy Team

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ready for some comfort food and to help raise money to educate children in Africa?

Malawi Early Literacy Team chair Heather White talked about a scalloped chicken dinner the organization is holding this week.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 news This Morning.

The dinner is from, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown.

The money goes to help fund the bookmobile MELT uses to serve 20 primary schools in rural Malawi. The organization stocks the bookmobile with culturally appropriate books it published.

You can call 315-778-9867 for more information.

