Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app

Apps are designed to track and collect data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received over 860,000 reports of identity theft so far this year, and according to security experts, apps with questionable security features can open the door for scammers.

Longtime consumer advocate Adam Levin, cohost of the podcast “What The Hack with Adam Levin” said you have to be extra cautious what you download these days.

Levin shared several tips to avoid identity theft via apps:

  • Only use Google or Apple app stores to download new apps
  • Read reviews of the apps before you install them
  • Check the fine print and permissions the app requests
  • Protect your phone at all costs by locking it and using security measures

Levin also reminded consumers that apps are basically designed to track you and collect data. He added that it is highly likely that apps will share data with third parties, which makes using security features essential.

You can report a suspected scam or identify theft to the FTC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
Fire Truck
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire

Latest News

Michael Snow
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Leaf bags
Watertown temporarily suspends brush, yard waste collection