Student organizes spaghetti dinner fundraiser

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 14-year-old student has organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Kailyn Scheible and her mother, Korin, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

Kailyn organized the fundraiser as part of a junior honor society requirement at Sackets Harbor Central School.

The spaghetti dinner will be held on Wednesday, November 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Savory Downtown in Watertown.

The dinners are $12 each and are take-out orders only.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 315-303-2590.

