Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
For some North Country shoppers, Christmas came a little early this year.
Getting holiday shopping out of the way at craft fairs and Christmas Shops
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay

Latest News

North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando...
A girl and 3 women die in shooting
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
Wake Up Weather
Dig the fall jacket back out of the closet