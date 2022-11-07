Sunday Sports: Jamestown C.C. takes the Cannoneer Classic Championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The championship game of the Cannoneer Classic took place Sunday afternoon at the McVean Athletic Center as the Lady Cannoneers hosted Jamestown Community College for the title.

The Lady Cannoneers picked up their first win of the season Saturday, beating UConn Avery Point 86-54.

In the 1st quarter, Gabrielle Morley hits the pullup in the lane to put JCC up 2.

Then, it was KJ Belmore finishing the break with the lay-in: Lady Cannoneers by 1.

Another fast break for JCC ends in a Emily Farrand bucket to put JCC on top 4.

Then, it was Moore with the pretty spin move for the basket to put the Lady Cannoneers up by 6.

Kalyna Bryant goes up strong inside for 2. Jamestown goes on to beat JCC 73-70.

The Men’s Liberty League Soccer championship took place in Canton as St. Lawrence hosted Skidmore.

There was no score 6:40 in, when Marvin Sibanda unloads a rocket that finds the back of the net: 1-0 Saints.

With 15 seconds left in the 1st half, it’s Sibanda with his 2nd tally of the game to put the Saints up 2-0 at the half.

In the 2nd half, Sibanda completes the hat trick when he splits the pipes on the penalty kick: 3-0 St. Lawrence.

The Saints make it back to back Liberty League titles, beating Skidmore 3-1 and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Girls’ Section 10 Swimming championships took place at SUNY Potsdam Sunday.

Gold medal winners by event included:

Canton 8th grader Kaitlyn Redfern who set a new sectional record in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:11.82, a quarter-second better than the old mark.

Redfern topped the 300 individual medley.

Bears’ teammate Alexis Stuntz won the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

St. Lawrence Central’s Ella Bellinger captured the 200 freestyle, while teammate McKenna Bowles won the 100 butterfly.

For Malone, Maya Massaro finished first by three-tenths of a second in the 50-freestyle and won the 100-freestyle by three-quarters of a second.

Canton won the 200 medley relay, Malone took first in the 200 freestyle relay, while St. Lawrence Central topped the 400 freestyle.

With 311 points, Canton won its 10th straight Section 10 Swim title, followed in order by St. Lawrence Central, Malone, Potsdam and Ogdensburg rounding out the top five.

Players, coaches, friends and the community got to relive the championship moments of the Jerry Welsh Era of SUNY Potsdam Men’s Basketball with an original documentary film “The Bodacious Bears” Sunday afternoon at the campus’ performing arts theater.

After two years of work, the documentary, produced by North Country natives Tim Dempsey and Francesco Palumbo, debuted to a gathering of 300 people.

The documentary featured rare game footage, exclusive interviews with Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Welsh, and several legendary Bears players and staff.

On hand were Welsh and several of the players, all honored for the most memorable moments in the college’s basketball program.

”They were so good because of 2 things: their character and work ethic, and caring for each other. They worked hard each and every day. They realized that the only place success comes ahead of work is in the dictionary,” said Welsh.

