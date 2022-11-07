Thelma Schneider, 96, of Henderson Harbor

Thelma Schneider of Henderson Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5th. She was 96 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Thelma Schneider of Henderson Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5th. She was 96 years old.

Thelma was the only child of Arthur and Thelma Buhrow in Chicago, Ill. She enrolled in President Roosevelt’s Cadet Nursing Corp., of WWII, graduating from Cook County School of Nursing in 1948.

She was Head Nurse of Surgical Obstetrics at Cook County, then supervisor at Illinois Hospital School for Educable Children. In 1954, she moved to Syracuse (and the new Upstate Medical org.) with her first husband Dr. Earl Lipton and stated a family.

Following Earl’s early death, Thelma went to work at Upstate Medical Center and helped to open the first Pediatric Burn Unit with her future husband, Dr. A.J. (Jack) Schneider, who later adopted her two children, Bobby, and Janet.

Thelma became Head Nurse in Pediatric Research, then Head Nurse in Upstate Pediatric Ambulatory Care Clinic, while Jack became Professor of Pediatrics and Diagnosticians (think Dr. House). In 1983 Thelma and Jack took an early retirement offer, they remodeled their cottage and became permanent and active citizens of Henderson Harbor.

Thelma and Jack both loved people, especially children. After their “retirements” Mom was a nurse at Jefferson County WIC for 10 years, while Jack “Doc” was a Diagnostician and Professor Emeritus for years.

They both joined local bridge groups, and both were elected Commodores of HHYC, (Thelma was the very first female!). Thelma was also a member of Garden Club, Performing Arts, Etude, and generously donated many homemade Afghans. She was state certified Henderson Assessor for 15 years, sometimes alongside Jack, who was town Zoning Officer.

Thelma was predeceased by Jack on 12/8/2019 who at 98 was still sharp as a tack. With home health care with her daughter Thelma was able to continue her crafts, puzzles and even some good bridge with good friends.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601

