Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date is set for the Massena man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student.

According to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the trial for Michael Snow will begin on January 23.

The office says no hearings have been scheduled yet.

Snow is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell on February 18 as she walked on a road near SUNY Potsdam’s campus.

In March, a grand jury indicted Snow on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

