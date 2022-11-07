Watertown temporarily suspends brush, yard waste collection

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Department of Public Works is temporarily suspending the collection of brush and yard waste.

The DPW says two of its recycling trucks have mechanical issues.

Officials say they hope to have them fixed by the end of the day Wednesday so crews can get back to picking up brush, leaves and grass clippings on Thursday.

In the meantime, the DPW asks residents to continue putting out their brush and yard waste as usual.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.