Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

Handcuffs, money
Handcuffs, money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022.

State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.

Troopers say she told the victim that she needed smaller bills for car repairs..

This past August, troopers say, she allegedly entered a Norfolk home and took $150 from a bank book. The homeowner allegedly saw Moreau leave and recognized her.

Moreau was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree burglary, and two counts of petit larceny.

She was arraigned in Massena town court and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
For some North Country shoppers, Christmas came a little early this year.
Getting holiday shopping out of the way at craft fairs and Christmas Shops

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
Jefferson County SPCA
Jefferson County SPCA: Waylon
MELT scalloped chicken dinner
Scalloped chicken dinner helps Malawi Early Literacy Team