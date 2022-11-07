Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022.

State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.

Troopers say she told the victim that she needed smaller bills for car repairs..

This past August, troopers say, she allegedly entered a Norfolk home and took $150 from a bank book. The homeowner allegedly saw Moreau leave and recognized her.

Moreau was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree burglary, and two counts of petit larceny.

She was arraigned in Massena town court and released.

