Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School:

Even though what he did was criminal, he is a child. I hope he gets the help he needs and moves on with his life.

Jill Michno

I’d hardly call him a child. Yes, childish actions but should receive grownup punishment.

Steven Adams

No criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse, who died after a 2021 incident at the state fire academy:

My heart breaks for his family and his friends...I’m sure finally having justice would have brought them...comfort.

Sarah Prestigiacomo Bacon

Someone needs to be held accountable. Obviously, a huge cover-up happening here.

Missy Wilkinson

Klaus Ebeling, a world-renowned artist who lived in the north country, passed away, prompting some of you to share your memories:

He taught me so much about nature, art, and unity!

Susan Sampson

A remarkable man. We were fortunate to have him in our community.

Carol Weeks

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home sales sign
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something...
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State...
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
Fire Truck
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire

Latest News

Michael Snow
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student
Leaf bags
Watertown temporarily suspends brush, yard waste collection
Boil Water Advisory
Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory
WWNY
Student organizes spaghetti dinner fundraiser