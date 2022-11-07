Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School:

Even though what he did was criminal, he is a child. I hope he gets the help he needs and moves on with his life.

Jill Michno

I’d hardly call him a child. Yes, childish actions but should receive grownup punishment.

Steven Adams

No criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse, who died after a 2021 incident at the state fire academy:

My heart breaks for his family and his friends...I’m sure finally having justice would have brought them...comfort.

Sarah Prestigiacomo Bacon

Someone needs to be held accountable. Obviously, a huge cover-up happening here.

Missy Wilkinson

Klaus Ebeling, a world-renowned artist who lived in the north country, passed away, prompting some of you to share your memories:

He taught me so much about nature, art, and unity!

Susan Sampson

A remarkable man. We were fortunate to have him in our community.

Carol Weeks

