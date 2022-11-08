21st Congressional District candidates vote

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - One of the most high-profile races in the north country this Election Day is for the 21st Congressional District.

Democrat Matt Castelli is challenging incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik to represent much of the north country in the House of Representatives.

We caught up with Caselli in Glens Falls as he cast his ballot early Tuesday morning.

“This is an important day for us because it’s by coming together we can reduce costs for working families and seniors. We can protect our Social Security and Medicare. We are going to keep carrying that message forward all throughout Glens Falls here today, as we knock on so many doors to make sure people turn out at the polls,” he said.

He also told us that when voting, he circled his name on the moderate line. He said it was important for him to do so because he believes the only way to make a real difference is by doing so from the middle.

Before Election Day, 7 News reached out to Stefanik to cover her voting. We did not hear back from the Stefanik campaign until after she had voted in Glens Falls.

A spokesperson said she voted early Tuesday morning with family and will be spending the rest of the day making national media appearances and spending time with her supporters.

The redrawn 21st Congressional District no longer includes Watertown and most of Jefferson County.

It includes Fort Drum as well as all of Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

