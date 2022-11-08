24th Congressional District candidates cast ballots

Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Steven Holden
Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Steven Holden(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANANDAIGUA, New York (WWNY) - Candidates for the newly-created 24th Congressional District, which includes Watertown and much of Jefferson County, cast their ballots Tuesday.

Republican candidate Claudia Tenney voted in Canandaigua. She’s the current congresswoman in the 22nd District and is seeking her third term in the House of Representatives.

She is being opposed by Democrat Steven Holden of the Syracuse area.

An Army veteran with two tours each of Afghanistan and Iraq, he cast his vote in Camillus.

The 24th District stretches from Jefferson County to western New York and is being called the “Lake District.”

