AAUW to host “Equity Now!” event

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County chapter of the American Association of University Women is hosting an event next week to discuss the challenges women face in the workplace.

AAUW vice president Diane Petrowski talked about the "Equity Now!" event on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.

It’s a chance to discuss such things as pay inequity, paths to leadership, education, and financial well-being.

You can email jordan1522@gmail.com if you have any questions.

