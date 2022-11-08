Academic All-Star: Sydney Tanner

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Sydney Tanner, a senior at Hammond Central School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Sydney is at the top of her class and is involved in National Honor Society and softball. She’s also the secretary of her class.

She plans to pursue a doctorate in forensic psychology and hopes to be able to profile criminals.

