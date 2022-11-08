Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, 84, of Theresa

Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, age 84, of Theresa, NY passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, age 84, of Theresa, NY passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

In keeping with Blitha’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Blitha was born on April 11, 1938 in Edwards, NY to the late Donald and Lena (Brayton) Denton. She attended Edwards Central School. A marriage ended in divorce. She had a longtime companion of 43 years, Franklin Klock. Franklin passed away on July 18, 2004. She was a homemaker, raising her seven children and helping her companion operate their family farm.

Blitha enjoyed playing guitar and singing, especially blue grass and country. She loved dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are five sons, Donald and Christine Klock, Ricky Klock, R. Bruce Prashaw, Russell and Vikki Klock and B. Scott Klock; two daughters, Michele and Kevin Brown and Kimberly Slawter; a brother, Donald and Olga Denton; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Blitha is predeceased by three sisters, Doris Dufault, Flora Webb and Ruth Bressett.

Donations may be made in Blitha’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, P.O. Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

