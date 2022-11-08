Candidates vote in 116th Assembly District race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Republican versus Conservative in the state’s 116th Assembly District race.

GOP candidate Scott Gray voted in Watertown Tuesday. He’s a businessman and longtime Jefferson County legislator who touts his experience on the county level, and his ability to work with state officials.

Conservative Party candidate Susan Duffy voted in Waddington. She’s a businesswoman and wants to tackle state issues including jobs, crime, taxes, over-regulation and homelessness.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.