Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, went to heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

She was born on December 24, 1940, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Albert and Alice Blowers Burker.

Carol married the love of her life Robert J. Dixon on September 30, 1960.

She enjoyed bingo, playing games (especially Skip-Bo), and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Leatta Dixon; a grandson, whom she raised, James Dixon; grandchildren: Leann, Michael, Christy, Sierra, and Billy; her siblings Claude (Sally) Burker and Gene (Wanda) Burker; and several great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her loving parents, she is predeceased by siblings: Pauline (Pete) Countryman, Helen (Donald) “Sonny” Howard, Joan Youngs, Bernice Hall, Kenneth, Harold, and Norman “George” Burker.

