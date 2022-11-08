Eileen Clark, 88, formerly of Turin, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen Clark, 88, formerly of Turin, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.

She is survived by two children and their spouses, Patricia and Kenneth Krokowski of Constableville, John R. and his wife, Kitty Clark of Turin; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Krokowski, John and Rebecca Krokowski, Stacy and Tom Krug; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Mason Krokowski; her sister Gail; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, John H. Clark; her twin sister, Elaine Boshart; an older sister, Lillian Jaun, a younger sister, Patricia Kay; two nieces; parents, Elwin and Florence Rowell.

Eileen was born January 12, 1934 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Elwin H. and Florence Wormwood Rowell. She was a twin to Elaine. All five sisters grew up in Glenfield and a graduated from General Martin School. Eileen went to Watertown School of Commerce and was secretary and bookkeeper. She married John H. Clark on June 5, 1953 at Glenfield United Methodist Church with Rev. Weck officiating. They had a daughter, Patricia and a son, John R. Clark. Eileen, together with her husband and family, owned and operated a dairy farm in the Constableville area from 1965-1976. Also, together they ran a u-pick strawberry business in the area for many years. The couple later moved to their Payne Road residence. Mr. Clark passed away on May 23, 2018.

Eileen enjoyed knitting, quilting, music, gardening and the outdoors. Their parents taught all five girls to fish, hunt, about the birds, trees, wild flowers and ferns. Many enjoyable times were had at their camp on Tug Hill.

Eileen’s family would like to say a very special thank you to the care givers on the 2nd Floor of Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, for their loving care and kindness shown to her during her nursing home stay.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Turin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Turin Fire Department, 4391-4399 N. State Street, Turin, NY 13473.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.