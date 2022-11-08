Gordon C. Simmons, 98, of Lowville

Gordon C. Simmons, 98, of Valley View Courts, died early Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon C. Simmons, 98, of Valley View Courts, died early Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.

Gordon was born on April 11, 1924 in Copenhagen the son of the late Charles Levi and Marion Jane (LaLone) Simmons. He attended Copenhagen High School. He married G. Patricia Mae Barney on August 28, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Church. Gordon retired from Boise Cascade in Lowville. Patricia died on July 23, 1998.

Gordon was as a longtime driver for Lewis County Office for the aging after retirement, he enjoyed archery and hunting.

He is survived by his son, Erwin “Joe” Simmons; his three grandchildren, Michael (Chrissie) Edwards; Natasha Edwards; and Antonio Grimm; his five great grandchildren, his sister, Edie Martin; and nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Rosemerriea Ottey, his daughter-in-law, Lynn Simmons, his infant sister, Sycroni, his three brothers, Frank, Stanley, and Robert Simmons, his two sisters, Edna Knapp and Ethel Allen.

A funeral will be held at the Sundquist Funeral Home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Deacon Kenneth Seymour officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen.

A calling hour for family and friends will be Saturday morning prior to the funeral service, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.