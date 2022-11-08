Heavy voter turnout reported in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a midterm election, but local officials say voter turnout in the north country is looking like that of a presidential year.

Elections commissioners in St. Lawrence County tell 7 News that their office had to send out more inspectors because some polls were overwhelmed with people and described the voting as very strong.

“Today’s been busy. It looks like things are going well at all of the polling places and the phones are constantly ringing, as you can hear, and voters are turning out at the polls. So it looks like everything is going well,” said Jennie Bacon, Democratic commissioner, St. Lawrence County Board Of Elections.

“It’s the busiest mid-term election I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Thomas Nichols, Republican commissioner, St. Lawrence County Board Of Elections.

We spoke with one voter waiting to cast a ballot in Watertown and she said it’s great to see so many people taking the responsibility of voting seriously.

“I’ve voted in every election since I was 18. This is a very important one I think for our state, considering the dramatic choices we have to make, and I think it’s time to change,” said Beti Ann Honan, voter.

Nearly 6,000 people in the tri-county area voted early.

St. Lawrence County counts 2,681 early votes, Jefferson has 2,247, and Lewis received 965.

