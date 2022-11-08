James E. Ruggiero, 57, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James E. Ruggiero, 57, passed away at his home on Wednesday evening.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - James E. Ruggiero, 57, passed away at his home on Wednesday evening.

He was born November 24, 1964, in Upper Darby, PA, the son of Ronald and Jeannine Bogenschutz Ruggiero.

Jim graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1982. He had been working at the Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay as their Plumbing/Heating and A/C Technician. Prior to that, he worked for Millett’s Plumbing, Alexandria Bay.

Jim spent a lot of his time with his family, friends and community. Jim was always out and about, everywhere you went you would see him. Jim could sit and talk for hours and let you know his opinion on things, a ‘family’ trait.

Jim is survived by his brother and sister in-law, Robert and Eileen Ruggiero, Redwood, NY, and his niece Riana Ruggiero. He also leaves behind Uncles, Aunts, many cousins and their families.

A celebration of life will be held at the Riveredge Resort on November 20, 2022 from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Memorial donations and condolences may be made in Jim’s name to his brother, Robert Ruggiero at 26433 Limestone Road, Redwood, NY 13679.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com. Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service.

