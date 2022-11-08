Jared G. Lehman, 38, of Lowville

Jared G. Lehman, 38, of McPhilmy Road, passed away on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jared G. Lehman, 38, of McPhilmy Road, passed away on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Karen and William “Joe” Hoch of Castorland; his father, David E. Lehman of New Bremen; a brother Jeffrey (Jude) Lehman of Warrensburg; half siblings, Daryl (Brigit) Lehman of Lowville; Lisa Steiner of Beaver Falls; Dale Lehman of Seattle, Washington; Zachary (Rebecca) Einbeck of Lowville; maternal grandmother, Donna Pate of Castorland; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Gerald J. Pate; paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Esther Lehman.

Jared was born on October 21, 1984 in Watertown, NY, a son of David E. Lehman and Karen M. Pate Lehman. He graduated from Beaver River Central School and worked at McDonalds for many years. He also worked at Nirvana in Alder Creek for a few years before working for AMF, Lowville for a short time.

He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and splitting wood.

The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls. Calling hours are 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.