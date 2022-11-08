Jared G. Lehman, 38, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jared G. Lehman, 38, of McPhilmy Road, passed away on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at St....
Jared G. Lehman, 38, of McPhilmy Road, passed away on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jared G. Lehman, 38, of McPhilmy Road, passed away on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Karen and William “Joe” Hoch of Castorland; his father, David E. Lehman of New Bremen; a brother Jeffrey (Jude) Lehman of Warrensburg; half siblings, Daryl (Brigit) Lehman of Lowville; Lisa Steiner of Beaver Falls; Dale Lehman of Seattle, Washington; Zachary (Rebecca) Einbeck of Lowville; maternal grandmother, Donna Pate of Castorland; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Gerald J. Pate; paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Esther Lehman.

Jared was born on October 21, 1984 in Watertown, NY, a son of David E. Lehman and Karen M. Pate Lehman. He graduated from Beaver River Central School and worked at McDonalds for many years. He also worked at Nirvana in Alder Creek for a few years before working for AMF, Lowville for a short time.

He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and splitting wood.

The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls. Calling hours are 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Eileen Clark, 88, formerly of Turin, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at the...
Eileen Clark, 88, formerly of Turin
Gordon C. Simmons, 98, of Valley View Courts, died early Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Lewis...
Gordon C. Simmons, 98, of Lowville
WWNY
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling
WWNY 116th Assembly District candidates make final push before Election Day

Obituaries

WWNY Lawmakers set to vote on Watertown Golf Club deal
WWNY Ogdensburg’s interim city manager calls spending plan ‘very challenging’
Andrea Smith
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager calls spending plan ‘very challenging’
Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end...
Watertown lawmakers to discuss city manager contract
A majority of Watertown city council members favor spending $3.4 million to buy the Watertown...
Lawmakers set to vote on Watertown Golf Club deal
Election Day
Town of Diana voters to decide future of clerk position