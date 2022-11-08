JCC to host SUNY Financial Aid Day

SUNY Financial Aid Day
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thinking about going to a SUNY school and need help figuring out how you’re going to pay for it?

Jefferson Community College’s Andrea McGrath talked about a SUNY Financial Aid Day the college is hosting this weekend.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on the second floor of JCC’s Jules Center.

Personnel will be on hand to help people sort through the financial aid process. Just bring your tax returns with you.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call 315-786-2437. Click here to sign up ahead of time.

