Joan A. Meny, 91, of Glenfield

Joan A. Meny, 91, passed away at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Joan A. Meny, 91, passed away at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Howard T. Meny and his wife Jennifer, of Glenfield; a daughter Susan A. Cruickshanks, and her husband Douglas, of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, John, Peter, Sarah and Heather; and a great-granddaughter Alice; a sister, Diane Magrane of Michigan; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan is predeceased by her youngest son, Thomas L. Meny, who passed away in 2000. Thomas was a member of the FDNY; a brother, Raymond Banvard; and a sister, Doris Oliverio.

Joan was born in Queens, NY, on November 12, 1930, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Guerin Banvard. She graduated from Long Beach High School in Long Beach, NY. While in high school and after, she was very involved in small theater musicals and shows. Joan also sang advertising jingles on the radio. On October 12, 1952, she married Howard Meny at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Roman Catholic Church, Point Lookout. Together with her husband, they made their home in Huntington, Long Island. Every summer was spent at Point Lookout, NY, where she grew up. She raised her family, and returned to work at New York Telephone, where she had worked early on. Joan retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed volunteering for seniors helping seniors and helping the disabled. After retirement, the couple made their home permanently in Point Lookout, NY, where she enjoyed the ocean, the beach and was involved in many civic activities. Mr. Meny passed away on January 1, 2010.

Joan’s family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the care their mom received on the second floor of the nursing home.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A memorial service will be held on Long Island in the summer of 2023. Memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice, fire department or food bank. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.