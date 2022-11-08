John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

John is survived by his loving wife, Emma Jean Dishaw of Ogdensburg, NY; a son, John Edmund Dishaw, Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY; four daughters, Mary Anne Brabant of Rensselaer Falls, NY, Sue Anne Dishaw of Lisbon, NY, Anne Snyder and her husband, Christopher, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Brandi Dishaw, of Ogdensburg; a sister, Judith Brossoit of Ocala, Florida; brothers, James E. Dishaw of Nebraska and Dan J. Dishaw of Ogdensburg, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John was born on July 6, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, to the late James F. and Lois (Russell) Dishaw. He attended from Ogdensburg Free Academy. John went on to enter the United States Army on May 1, 1969 and was honorably discharged on March 26, 1971. John married Emma Jean Duprey on August 13, 1963, at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. Mr. Dishaw was employed as a cook at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, retiring in the early 1990′s.

John enjoyed playing horseshoes, swimming in the pool, listening to the old country music in his garage, going to garage sales. He adored his dog, Lucky and he absolutely loved his wife and love of his life, Emma. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

