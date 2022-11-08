Richard Allen Kio, 76, of Gouverneur

Richard Allen Kio, age 76, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

There will be a graveside service for Richard on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Richard was born on May 21, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Stanley R. and Rosalie M. (Hurley) Kio. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1964, and then went on to graduate from Canton ATC in 1976. Richard had entered into the Army Reserve for over twenty years. He spent two years active duty during the Vietnam War. Richard worked at Fort Drum and a clerk Typist. He married Nancy Owens on September 7, 1996 at the Trinity Episcopal Church with Rev. Robert Graham officiating.

Richard was a member of the Gouverneur Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, camping, bowling, reading and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy; a son from a previous marriage, Bruce and Brandy Streeter; a grandson, Brandon Streeter; and a sister, Carole Davis.

Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

