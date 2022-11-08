Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY.
Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Willie’s Bulldog Tavern, 212 Canal St. Dexter, NY

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Money
Millions of state dollars will help ease water woes
Andrea Smith
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager wants ‘different tone’ with county
Area hospitals react to keeping federal funding that was in jeopardy
Susan Duffy and Scott Gray
Candidates vote in 116th Assembly District race
Joan A. Meny, 91, passed away at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility on Sunday,...
Joan A. Meny, 91, of Glenfield

Obituaries

Candles
Lucky Lutz, 78, of Fowler
Candles
Joyce Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur
James E. Ruggiero, 57, passed away at his home on Wednesday evening.
James E. Ruggiero, 57, of Alexandria Bay
Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, age 84, of Theresa, NY passed away on Monday, November 7,...
Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, 84, of Theresa
Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas, Snipe Clan, 79, journeyed back to the Spirit World Saturday...
Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas, 79, of Akwesasne