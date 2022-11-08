Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Willie’s Bulldog Tavern, 212 Canal St. Dexter, NY

