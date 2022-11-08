Time to vote! Polls close at 9 p.m.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday is Election Day.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

CBS News coverage starts at 8 p.m. and 7 News will carry that live. We’ll have live cut-ins at 8:25 and 8:55.

We’ll have local results as they come in. They’ll be posted on this website and we’ll have live reports on 7 News Tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Among the local races we’re following:

- Democrat Matt Castelli is challenging incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik to represent much of the north country in the House. The redrawn NY-21 district no longer includes Watertown and most of Jefferson County.

- The newly created NY-24 covers the part of Jefferson County that was sliced from NY-21. That contest is between Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represented a different district, against Democrat Steven Holden.

- Republican Scott Gray and Conservative Susan Duffy face off to represent the 116th state Assembly district. The winner will replace Mark Walczyk, who’s running unopposed for state Senate.

- There’s a resolution on the ballot for the town of Diana for voters to decide if the town clerk should be elected or appointed by the town board.

In statewide races:

- Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul faces an unexpectedly robust challenge for governor from Republican Lee Zeldin, who represents a House district on Long Island.

- Democrat Letitia James is seeking a second term as attorney general. She’s opposed by Republican lawyer Michael Henry from Queens.

- Sen. Charles Schumer, who leads the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate, is a seeking a fifth term in his race against Republican Joe Pinion.

- Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat, being challenged by Republican Paul Rodriguez.

