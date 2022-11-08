Tomorrow’s Health: Predictive hormone, baby formula advertising & preventing eye disease

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
(WWNY) - There is growing concern over how some parents are feeding their infant children and health concerns for aging men could be flagged much earlier in life.

Predictive hormone

A hormone that develops in puberty could predict a man’s health as they age.

According to British researchers, the hormone can identify illnesses a man is likely to develop, like bone weakness, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Doctors believe this hormone discovery can lead to early intervention and disease prevention.

Baby formula advertising

There is a push for tighter regulations around baby formula advertising after research linked marketing to parents feeding their babies unhealthy food.

Research in BMJ Global Health shows that mothers who see intensive digital marketing for formula and processed baby food are more likely to not exclusively breastfeed babies for the first six months.

Preventing eye disease

Medications that manage cholesterol and type two diabetes may help lower the risk of degenerative eye disease.

The disease, known as AMD, impacts a person’s central vision or their ability to see fine details.

Doctors aren’t sure how to best prevent or slow its progression but say patients regularly using certain cholesterol and diabetes drugs saw about a 20% drop in their risk of developing the disease.

