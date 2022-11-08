Toys for Tots gets big shipment, donations still needed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Toys for Tots has a head-start thanks to a hefty shipment.

It had roughly 164 cases containing toys ranging from Star Wars Legos to Fortnite figurines.

This particular delivery came courtesy of the not-for-profit’s national headquarters, but Toys for Tots has donation boxes throughout the area too.

The group is encouraging people to drop off items themed around superheroes, Minecraft, and Fortnite, as well as beauty products.

As for Tuesday’s delivery, organizers were happy.

“The delivery driver was on time and the foundation supplies us with a lot of toys to get us started,” said Michelle Tinsley, Jefferson County Toys For Tots coordinator.

Toys for Tots will continue to accept donations at drop boxes through December 10.

